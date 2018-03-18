1912 FA Cup winners medal stolen from Barnsley player's grandson

An FA Cup winners medal has been stolen in Barnsley.

The medal, from 1912, was inscribed with Philip Wright Bratley who played for Barnsley FC.

It has been stolen from his 82-year-old grandson.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849 of March 17, 2018.

