17 call outs for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service over the Christmas weekend

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called out to 17 incidents from Christmas Eve, Friday December 24, until today, December 29 – but thankfully only one of these was in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:18 pm

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 3.50am on Monday, December 27, at Aintree Avenue in Cantley.

They were at the scene for 35 minutes, returning to the station at 4.25am.

There was only one incident in Doncaster in the last five days

Anyone seeing a fire should report it immediately on 999 asking for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

