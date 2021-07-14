160-year-old former Doncaster chapel sells for three times asking price at auction

The 160-year-old building in Nethergate, Westwoodside had been given a guide price of £40,000 – but was snapped up at an auction earlier this week for £134,000.

It is not clear who the successful bidder was or what the plans for the historic building are.

Auctioneer firm Mark Jenkinson said the building has ‘potential for a variety of uses’ and added: “Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries in respect of all possible uses for the building.”

The chapel in Westwoodside was on the market for £40,000.

The lot included the original chapel from 1861 and a late extension from 1894.

Earlier this week, another Doncaster church was put up for sale for nearly half a million pounds.

The former United Reformed Church on Hall Gate in Doncaster town centre and which is 220 years old, has been put on the market for £425,000.

The chapel has been touted for a number of potential uses.

The building contains an additional meeting hall and kitchen.

The chapel is no longer used for worship.