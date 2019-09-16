But Doncaster has changed a lot over the years – with some much loved things and places no longer with us. Here’s a pictorial reminder of 15 things you can’t do in Doncaster anymore...
1. The things you can't do in Doncaster anymore
You can't......Watch a movie and get a Westler's hot dog at The Odeon (or Gaumont, depending on age)
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
2. The things you can't do in Doncaster anymore
You can't....finish the night with a pie from the Yorkshire Pie House.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
3. The things you can't do in Doncaster anymore
You can't....have a stylish drink at Joplin's, one of Doncaster's first cocktail bars.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
4. The things you can't do in Doncaster anymore
You can't...meet at the risque 'Lovers statue' in the Arndale Centre. Well you can, but its now in Waterdale.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright: