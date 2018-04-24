£15,000 campaign to bring wheelchair friendly roundabout to Doncaster park hits target

A campaign to raise £15,000 to install a wheelchair friendly roundabout in a popular Doncaster park has hit its target.

Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer organisation which cares for the Wheatley park, raised the cash through a crowdfunding appeal which was supported by a string of local businesses.

Spokesman Sandra Crabtree said the campaign had reached its goal yesterday and added: "We raised the funds for the wheelchair roundabout!

"Well done everyone and thank you for all your efforts.

"It was a huge undertaking and it has peaked the interest and support of the community.

"It will give lots of people a sense of ownership, and lots of people a lot of enjoyment and pleasure. Well done everyone."

"Now the real work starts."

The appeal was started so the park can extend its range of play equipment.

The Wheatley park already has an inclusive 'nest swing' installed for less able children to be able to play with their siblings and friends.