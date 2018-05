Police are asking for the public to help them trace a missing 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from her Mexborough home.

Holly Donovan left home around 1am on Sunday, May 27, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since and concerns for her welfare are understandably growing.

Police say she is 5ft 5in tall and with long brown hair.

If you have seen Holly or you know where she might be call 101 quoting incident number 111 of 27 May 2018.