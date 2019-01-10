120mph car crashes off Doncaster country lane, leaves the ground and bursts into flame next to house and gas cyclinders

A suspected stolen car thought to have been travelling at 120mph burst into flames after flying through the air and into a wall.

One witness, living near to the where the incident happened between Stainforth and Barnby Dun, described it as terrifying, after being woken up by a load band in the early hours of Monday January 7.

Damage caused by a car which left Stainforth Road, and caught fire, after a police pursuit in the early hours of Monday January 7, 2019

Police say the car which left the road, skidding through fields and two fences before it struck and smashed through a brick wall, was suspected of being stolen in the Leicestershire area earlier.

It was spotted by officers near Kirkhouse Green, but the driver did not stop when asked to.

The car was then pursued by officers. Police said the Volkswagen Golf car had touched 120mph during the pursuit. The area is is subject to a 60mph limit.

It left the road on the stretch of Stainforth Road, near to the D and D Autoservices garage, at around 4.30am, and was described as becoming airborn during the crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene to put out the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to propane cyclinders just a few yards from where the car was alight.

Insp Mark Payling said officers were looking for the driver of the car, who fled across fields after the crash.

“He got away from the scene and we are looking for him,” he said.

One eyewitness to the inferno, who declined to be named, said he had been asleep in bed when the car left the road, but was awoken when he heard the frightening noise of the collision.

He said he and others living near the scene had to evacuate their homes while the fire service made sure that the area was safe.They were out of their homes for around 30 minutes.

He said the scene had been terrifying.

He said: “There was a great almighty bang, and the car was on fire. The police were on the scene almost instantly because they had been pursuing it.

“The car went straight through the wall and was instantly on fire. There were gas canisters nearby. If they had gone up there would have been an explosion.

“The police helicopter was out too.”