11 amazing destinations you can fly to in April from Doncaster Sheffield airport for under £55

Fly to these destinations next week from Doncaster Sheffield airport for under £55.

The weather in the UK is slowly improving, but if you’re bored of the same four walls and perhaps want to venture to somewhere with a warmer climate, then there are a wide variety of last minute trips available this month, all from Doncaster Sheffield airport.

Walk over Dublin's famous Ha'penny Bridge

There are flights available to Malaga, so if you want to explore the Spanish way of life, this provides a great opportunity to do so.

Take in the Polish cities of Gdansk, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Poznan, or venture to Latvia, Lithuania or Romania.

Walk down the cobbled streets of Amsterdam, stroll down the Champs-Élysées in Paris, or even enjoy a pint of Guinness in Dublin, one of Ireland’s most popular city destinations.

Whether you fancy some sun, a beach holiday or a city break, there’s something for everyone and all of these flights are under £55, meaning you don’t have to break the bank to have a last minute jaunt abroad.

Dublin, Ireland

Fly with Flybe to Dublin for just £40 return.

Flight times:

Thursday April 26: 07:00 (DSA)- 08.05 (DUB) 1hr 05 direct

Thursday May 3: 08:35 (DUB)- 09:35 (DSA) 1hr direct

Link: Search for this flight here





Malaga, Spain

Fly with Flybe to Malaga for only £50 return.

Flight times:Thursday April 19: 06:00 (DSA)- 10:00 (AGP) 3hr direct

Thursday April 26: 11:15 (AGP)- 13.15 (DSA) 3hr direct

Link: Search for this flight here







Poznan, Poland

Fly with Wizz airline to Malaga for only £53 return.

Flight times:

Monday April 16: 13:25 (DSA)- 16:25 (POZ) 2hr direct

Wednesday April 25: 11:50 (POZ)- 12.55 (DSA) 2hr 05 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Gdansk, Poland

Fly one way to Gdansk with Wizz airlines for just £24.

Flight times:

Monday April 16: 22:15 (DSA)- 01:20+1 (GDN) 2hr 05 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Wroclaw, Poland

Fly one way to Wroclaw with Wizz airlines for only £21.

Flight times:

Monday April 23: 22:15 (DSA)- 01:15+1 (WRO) 2hr direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Warsaw, Poland

Fly one way to Warsaw with Wizz airlines for only £27.

Flight times:

Wednesday April 25: 08:05 (DSA)-11:30 (WAW) 2hr 25 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Riga, Latvia

Fly one way to Riga with Wizz airlines for just £23.

Flight times:

Saturday Apr 21: 20:00 (DSA)- 00:35+1 (RIX) 2h 35 direct

Link: Search for this flight here



Vilnius, Lithuania

Fly one way to Vilnius with Wizz airlines for just £34.

Flight times:

Monday April 23: 07:25 (DSA)- 12:00 (VNO) 2hr35 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Bucharest, Romania

Fly one way to Bucharest with Wizz airlines for just £37.

Flight times:

Tuesday April 24 : 21:55 (DSA)- 03:10+1 (OTP) 3hr15 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Paris, France

Fly one way to Paris with Flybe for just £30.

Flight times:

Monday 30 April: 06:55 (DSA)- 09:30 (CDG) 1hr 35 direct

Link: Search for this flight here

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fly one way to Amsterdam with Flybe for just £30.

Flight times:

Tuesday April 24: 15:05 (DSA): 17:20 (AMS) 1hr 15 direct

Link: Search for this flight here