100 year old Doncaster railway crossing is closed as new bridge is installed

A new bridge has been installed across the railway line at Mexborough.

Network Rail has completed work to install a new, accessible footbridge over the railway on Ferryboat Lane between Old Denaby and Mexborough.

The new bridge is stepped and ramped, which means it can now be used by those with additional access needs and provides pedestrians with an easier, safe and more pleasant route over the railway between Mexborough and Old Denaby.​

The bridge replaces the old stepped footbridge, which was built in 1930 and was no longer fit for purpose. To minimise the impact on the community, the new bridge was opened before the old one was closed so that access was maintained at all times during the building work. ​

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The level crossing on Ferryboat Lane will also now legally close, with the public footpath diverted on to the new bridge, helping to improve railway safety in the area.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: ”This new bridge opens up the area for everybody, no matter their access needs.

”I understand that work like this can be disruptive so was glad to keep this to a minimum by keeping the old bridge open until the new one was ready.

"I’d like to thank local people for their patience while we did this work.”