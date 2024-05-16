100 jobs set to go as huge Doncaster car showroom earmarked for closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

100 jobs are set to be lost with the closure of a huge Doncaster car showroom.

CarShop, which is based in Trax Park at Decoy Bank South, will close its doors in summer, the Free Press understands.

The huge car supermarket, which first opened its doors in 2009, is being axed as owner Sytner switches focus following a strategic review of its business empire, made up of scores of car dealerships across the country.

The Free Press has been told that employees were called into a meeting earlier this week to be informed of the closure – with the showroom set to shut on June 30.

The Doncaster CarShop showroom is earmarked for closure this summer.

Earlier this week, bosses at Sytner told Car Dealer magazine that the CarShop brand was being ditched with some outlets switching to become Sytner Select Approved Used Cars superstores.

However, the Doncaster one is not among them.

An insider said: “They looked at each store to decide if it was viable to run as a Sytner Select store, sell it to another party or close the store completely. Unfortunately for Doncaster they have decided to close.”

“Sad to say over 100 staff members have lost their jobs. Big loss to the local area and a big unit that is going to be left empty.”

CarShop, the second most profitable dealer group in the UK, according to Car Dealer, first arrived in the city 15 years ago, its first outlet in Yorkshire.

Sytner currently operates CarShop stores in Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Manchester, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Swindon, Warrington and Wolverhampton. The firm recently rebranded its Wakefield CarShop site as Sytner Select.

A spokesperson for Sytner told Car Dealer: ‘We can confirm that after conducting a strategic review, including a successful pilot at one former CarShop location, the group is consulting with our CarShop team regarding the potential rebranding of the majority of our CarShop locations, to become Sytner Select Approved Used Cars superstores.

“In addition, we can confirm that we are also in advanced negotiations with an interested party to sell a minority of the CarShop locations as a going concern, as well as potentially closing one location.

“Our priority, as always, will be to protect as many jobs as possible whilst ensuring that the long-term future success of the business is secured.”