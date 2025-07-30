Kew Gardens opens new outdoor classroom to inspire next generation of eco-learners

The new outdoor classroom ‘The Clean Planet Tent’ will enable another 1,000 students to be educated every year. | Wakehurst / Clean Planet Foundation

The Clean Planet Foundation has partnered with Wakehurst to create an outdoor classroom at Kew’s wild botanic gardens in West Sussex.

Youngsters will be able to attend lessons on plant biology, wildlife, and seed science in the new canopy stretch tent at Wakehurst, near Ardingly in Haywards Heath.

The Clean Planet Tent provides a purpose-built outdoor space where school groups can feel inspired by nature, and teachers can draw ideas from the surrounding countryside.

The installation will allow Wakehurst to host one additional class each day, enabling around 1,000 more students each year to experience science in the landscape.

Julie Whelan, Learning Manager at Wakehurst, commented:“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Clean Planet Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that embodies Wakehurst’s values and mission in tackling climate change.

“This new learning space means we can welcome even more schoolchildren to the gardens for informative and engaging sessions, inspiring young minds of all ages.

“This exciting partnership will allow us to continue training the next generation through both on- and off-site learning.”

The gardens offer education sessions for Early Years to A Level stages | Wakehurst / Clean Planet Foundation

Expanding environmental education at Wakehurst

Wakehurst spans 535 acres and is operated by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

It works with schools, colleges, and universities from across the South East and beyond, welcoming over 10,000 students each year to its living laboratory landscape.

The dedicated education team delivers curriculum-linked sessions tailored to the needs of individual pupils and schools.

Bertie Stephens, CEO of the Clean Planet Foundation, added:“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Wakehurst to bring the Clean Planet Tent to life.

“This new space will allow more young people to learn about science and sustainability surrounded by nature – the best classroom of all.

“At the Clean Planet Foundation, we believe real change starts with education, and this partnership with Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden, is a powerful step towards preparing the next generation to protect our planet.”

Wakehurst’s grounds and Elizabethan mansion were bequeathed to the National Trust in 1963 and entrusted to Kew in 1965. Today, Kew manages the site in partnership with the National Trust to care for its collections and heritage areas.

The Clean Planet Foundation is a UK-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to tackling plastic pollution, advancing climate education, and empowering communities through science, storytelling, and action.

To arrange a school visit or Nature Connectedness teacher training, contact [email protected].

For more information about the Clean Planet Foundation, visit CleanPlanet.com/foundation