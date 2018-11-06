Young Archie is ace ranger at Doncaster park

Friends of Sandal Park in Doncaster have praised an enterprising youngster who has proved more than useful in recruiting youngsters to help spruce up the site.

Two-time Doncaster Free Press Superkids’ Award winner, youngster, Archie Wright, was inspired to apply as a volunteer by Sandall Park Angler and member of FoSP, Les Jones.

Les created the term FoSP Ranger whilst he was ‘patrolling’ the park, litter picking and talking with the park visitors. Then came along Archie, volunteering with his great Auntie Carin. The eight year-old soon took to life in the park and, on seeing Les at work, decided he was going to be a ranger too. A ranger hat was purchased for him, a Junior FoSP Hi-Viz vest and he made his own staff – just like ranger Les.

Archie soon became a familiar figure in the park and all the visitors shouted him by name and praised all the work he was doing. Archie enrolled his younger cousins into volunteering but that was not enough. He believed more young children should be in the park to look after it, learn about wildlife and how to protect it and the environment. The idea of a Junior Rangers Club was born.

Work began immediately and Archie designed his own posters, he developed his own strategy and code of conduct for Junior Rangers and, attending the monthly FoSP meetings, produced his plan for the Club. The FoSP Junior Rangers Club was born.

Archie said: "I love being in the park and helping with the planting, litter picking and looking after the park. I'm going to recruit lots of children from my school.”

Chairman of FoSP, Sandra Crabtree said: "It's important that we encourage youngsters to take pride in their local park, and involve their families too. These children could be the FoSP members of the future. Archie is an amazing boy with such verve and drive, he will ensure the Club goes from strength to strength" For more visit www.sandallpark.org.uk and the next Junior Rangers will be in the park on Saturday December 1, 10am in the main picnic area.