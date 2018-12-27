Young achievers from Doncaster meet royal guest

The borough was shown in its best light when talented young achievers from the area were honoured at a prestigious venue in London.

It was all about the area’s young carers when a St John Ambulance's Young Achievers' reception was held at the Priory Church of the Order of St John in a change to the usual venue of Buckingham Palace.

Two members from the Arksey Cadet and Badger unit in Doncaster attended the ceremony. The two representatives were Makayla Isle, 13 and also Ella Shackleton, 17.

The event was also attended by young St John’s Ambulance cadets from across the country as they were all given top billing.

At the back end of every year, St John Ambulance celebrates outstanding young people at the Young Achievers ceremony, which was attended by a right royal guest on this occasion

The glitzy event recognises the achievements of young members of St John Ambulance, and others, whose outstanding actions have helped or benefited others in some way.

This is often through the delivery of first aid administered to them, and the ceremony celebrates their hard work and commitment to the charity.

The event was attended by HRH The Princess Royal, commandant in chief, Youth section for St John Ambulance. During the reception HRH The Princess Royal met more than 80 young achievers from right across England and Wales.

During the day she discussed their experiences as volunteers.

Those who were present included St John Ambulance Cadets, Badgers, four Sovereign Award winners and three Guy Evans Young Hero award winners, who were also recognised for their outstanding bravery and first aid achievements.