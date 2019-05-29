With many people now choosing to consume a plant-based diet, The Yorkshire Crisp Company has several options in its range to suit both vegetarians and vegans.

Deliciously moreish Yorkshire Crisps are available in eight tempting vegetarian flavours - Nowt On; Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Chutney; Chardonnay Wine Vinegar; Natural Sea Salt; Henderson’s Yorkshire Sauce; Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella; Black Pepper; and Sweet Chilli & Lime.

The vegetarian options

In addition, three of these flavours are suitable also suitable for vegans – Natural Sea Salt, Sweet Chilli & Lime, and Nowt On.

The crisps are produced in Wales Bar, situated between Sheffield and Rotherham and made from locally grown vegetables.

They do not contain any monosodium glutamate, artificial flavourings, colourings or anything genetically modified.

The potatoes are selected and sliced into hot sunflower oil where they are hand-fried for a few minutes then drizzled with totally natural flavours while they are still warm. The whole process from vegetable to packing takes only about 10 minutes.

Yorkshire Crisps come in a unique 100g re-sealable, stay-fresh drum and also selected flavours in 40g single foil bags and 150g large sharing foil bags.

For further information visit http://www.yorkshirecrisps.co.uk