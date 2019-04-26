Win VIP tickets for Stage 1 in Doncaster of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Love cycling? Here’s your chance to get up close to elite cyclists and raise a glass with the UK’s No 1 alcohol free wine, Eisberg, as the Tour de Yorkshire comes to Doncaster on May 2.

To celebrate a great day of cycling in Doncaster, we have teamed up with, Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine to give one lucky fan the chance to win two VIP tickets for Stage 1 in Doncaster of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The winner and a friend will get to watch Britain's best teams from the men’s and women's peloton in action from the comfort of the hospitality suite.

You will get to enjoy complimentary food and drink in the presence of former professional cyclists, followed by the official signing ceremony at the signature podium with access to the teams paddock.

Eisberg is continuing its support of cycling again this year as proud sponsors of the Tour de Yorkshire, OVO energy Tour Series, OVO energy Women’s Tour of Britain and OVO energy Men’s Tour of Britain. As well as sponsoring two teams across the Men's and Women’s peloton Canyon Eisberg and Storey Racing.

To be in with a chance to win this fantastic prize, simply visit

http://www.eisberg.co.uk/win-2-vip-tickets-tour-de-yorkshire-stage-1/

and complete the entry form.

Closing date is 12pm Tuesday April 30. The winner will be contacted on Tuesday April 30 and will be announced on our Twitter channel @Eisbergwine.

Usual JPIMedia Terms & Condition apply, visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/website-terms-conditions/