What’s on: Family events

World War songs

Enjoy a family outing with a musical twist at this unique performance on Friday June 15.

At this event at Doncaster Dome enjoy a wonderful evening of music making as schools from across Doncaster join forces to perform World War One themed music in a massed choir.

The school children will be accompanied by members of the Chorus and Orchestra of Opera North for this special performance.

The performance will take place at Doncaster Dome and last approximately one hour, without an interval.

Tickets are priced at £3 each. Doors open from 5.30pm.

For more information and to book your place call 01302 537704 or 01302 538584.

Alternatively visit https://www.dclt.co.uk.

Pond dipping

Join in with this free pond dipping session taking place between 12pm and 4pm at Potteric Carr on Saturday June 16.

No need to book just turn up. Please be aware that there could be a wait for a space on the platform if its busy

Bring suitable outdoor footwear and clothing.

The session takes place at Potteric Carr Visitor Centre, Mallard Way, South Yorkshire. Children and accompanying adults free

RSPCA dog show & picnic

Come along to the RSPCA Dog Show and Big Picnic at The Old Golf Course, Sandall Park, on Saturday June 16.

Starting at 11am to 4pm the event takes place at 1.30pm to 3pm and registration opens at 11.30am.

It is a day for the family, with lots of craft and food stalls on offer. The Dog Show offers the chance to show off the talents of a beloved family pet and prizes for all will be available for each class.

For further details email Clair at clair@rspcadrb.org.uk.

Heritage walk

Join the enormously knowledgable and always entertaing Steve Kimber and Andy Ward from Doncaster Civic Trust on their Tickhill heritage walk on Saturday June 16.

This two and half-hour walk begins at the Methodist Church, Northgate, Tickhill at 2pm, and takes in notable sites around the village that illustrate its rich history.

Walks cost £5 per person and must be booked in advance on 01302 734309.

Paw patrol race day

No job is too big, and no pup is too small! Come along to the Doncaster Racecourse this Father’s Day and see PAW Patrol’s Chase, Skye and Marshall!

The heroic pups will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the afternoon to entertain young guests.

The event features a day of racing and entertainment including fairground rides. Gates 12pm. Tickets from £12 https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

Art club

Join llustrator Ed Syder at The Point on Tuesday June 19, 5.15pm or 6.15pm, free

Toddler yoga

Toddler Yoga is taking place at Armthorpe Leisure Centre on Thursday June 14 at 2PM

Community bingo

Enjoy community Bingo every Thursday. Tickets £1. Scout Hall, Greenfield Lane.