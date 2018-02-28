Wath MP surveys businesses on bank closures

MP, John Healey (pictured handing over a survey to staff at High Street chippy in Wath) is carrying out a ‘health check’ of constituency businesses to help him argue for the village to get an injection of investment.

Just over a year ago, Yorkshire Bank and HSBC announced they were shutting their branches in Wath. The MP said shops had closed and footfall decreased since then and he spoke about his survey: “I want to find out how local business owners and managers think the banks’ closing has affected Wath.”