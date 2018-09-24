Walks in Kinder Edge and Ripley

Following on from the highly successful long walk at Kinder Edge, this walk was a shorter but no less enjoyable visit to the ever-popular Derbyshire Moors.

A total of 33 of us met at Cutthroat Bridge (Ladybower) car park and Lee set the scene for the day's walk, explaining what interesting features to look out for and what dastardly deeds had taken place nearby.

Doncaster Ramblers Ladybower walk

We were soon on our way heading west on a well trod footpath making a right turn at Whinstone Lee Tor and continuing in a northerly direction and up onto Derwent Edge with its strange, wind-carved rock formations and expansive views in every direction. The footpath was clearly visible heading off towards strange rock formations in the distance.

After a coffee stop at Wheel Stones our route continued north passing Salt Cellar, Dovestone Tor, and Cakes of Bread, just beyond which we turned east and began the descent to Strines Inn for our lunch stop - a very cosy and welcoming retreat.

The shorter afternoon walk took us southwest up and across the purple heather and grouse butts of Strines Moor, then south east alongside Strines Edge Clough and finally southwest again back to our cars to complete our clockwise circuit of just over 9 miles. Thanks, Lee, for a lovely moorland ramble and all the background information and Norman who was busy as a bee backmarking.

Points of interest included Cutthroat Bridge - The lurid name of Cutthroat Bridge on the A57 out of Sheffield is justly deserved. Around 400 years ago a man was discovered in Highshaw Clough with his throat cut. He died two days later. Derwent Edge - The Millstone Grit forms the edge of the high peat moorland plateau. For more on Doncaster Ramblers visit our home page www.doncasterramblers.org.uk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers site.

Doncaster Ramblers at Kinder Edge

I am continually surprised and delighted by the way Doncaster Ramblers find new and exciting places to take us walking. One week it might be the Dark Peaks, the next the Trent River. This week we explored the farmlands of North Yorkshire. Equally amazing is how quickly people are willing to jump into the breach, like today for instance when the original walk leaders were unavoidably detained Hilda quickly took up the role.

Parking just outside the pretty village of Ripley from where we began this 10 mile figure of eight ramble. Starting at the village cross, we circumnavigated the Ripley Park in a clockwise direction, before heading north along Scarah Bank, and passing through Barsneb wood, where we shared our 11’s with a flock of game birds.

After going though the village High Cayton, (with the Medieval Village of Cayton nearby), the route took us north across fields of green grass to Markington, where we stopped for lunch at the Yorkshire Hussar Inn, which opening especially for us, thanks.

Then it was south east towards South Stainley, through fields of harvested wheat. From there westwards we went towards High Clayton where a feeling of déjà vu came over us.

Doncaster Ramblers at Kinder Edge

Then it was just a simple left turn and south along the Nidderdale Way, back to Ripley, but not before we encountered a herd / pack of Alpacas which looked suspiciously like they wanted to join us.

The beauty of this walk was the varied terrain from main road, to farm track, forest trail to field paths, sometimes flat, sometimes climbing and the conversation which ranged from DIY funerals, to classic cars.