Volunteers needed at equine charity

Isle residents wanting to make a difference this year are being asked to volunteer at a charity committed to rescuing and rehoming horses.

Bransby Horses, one of the UK’s largest equine welfare charities, celebrates its’ 50th anniversary this year and is appealing for help to continue the important work it does.

Amongst the charity’s success stories is the rescue of a horse near the riverbank in Crowle.

A charity spokesman said: “A kind supporter names Sydney Richard Price, left a substantial legacy to Bransby Horses to help secure our future. Around this time, our External Welfare Team rescued a young stallion from a riverbank near Crowle. In memory of Sydney, this young stallion was named ‘Syd’.

“Sadly, a liver biopsy confirmed that Syd was suffering from suspected ragwort poisoning and vets didn’t suspect him to live very long. To add to his problems, he was also suffering from an internal parasite infestation and struggled to maintain weight over winter.

“However, fast forward a year and we are delighted to report that not only is Syd still with us, his health has dramatically improved. Vets took another liver biopsy and the results were astounding. His liver function has improved and there are now no concerns about his long-term health.”

Isle group The Axholme Bridleways Association are amongst those who have supported the charity over the years with a series of fundraisers raising much needed cash to help the charity continue its’ life saving service.

And now residents are being asked to do follow suit and do their bit to help.

Bransby Horses was founded in 1968 and over the last five decades has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed thousands of horses, donkeys and mules.

To mark the charity’s 50th anniversary organisers are looking for new volunteers to help with projects throughout the year.

A spokesman said: “The Donated Goods and Tack Shop is run entirely by volunteers and Bransby Horses is seeking new and enthusiastic individuals to ensure the smooth running of the enterprise throughout the week.

“The shop is set in the idyllic courtyard at the Visitor Centre and is sure to be a hub of activity during the 50th year celebrations.

“As the year is packed with activities and events the charity is also searching for volunteers to help with community engagement.

“This role will be varied and can range from internal activities at the charity, to visiting county shows to raise awareness of the vital rescue and welfare work; no day will be the same.”

Amongst the new ventures this year is a community gardening project and volunteers are also needed to help with the initial set up of the gardening club, including renovation of the garden area, as well as growing and maintaining plants to display.

The spokesman added: “Volunteering at Bransby Horses can be a rewarding experience and an opportunity to meet new people, as well as gain additional skills and knowledge.”

At the charity’s Lincolnshire centre staff are now caring for more than 400 horses, donkeys and mules, the highest in the charity’s history and need extra help to cope with demand.

To volunteer email volunteering@bransbyhorses.co.uk, call 01427 788464 or visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk