Visitors welcome to beautiful Isle of Axholme tourist route with new information boards and benches

The wonders of the Isle will be revealed to visitors thanks a £10,000 funding boost which has paid for new information boards and benches along the Isle of Axholme Greenway.

The Greenway is a path connecting Scunthorpe to the Isle of Axholme and is popular with walkers, runners and cyclists.

It is all thanks to the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnerhsip – the body behind the idea – and funding from Heritage Lottery Fund, North Lincolnshire Council and SSE Keadby Windfarm Community Fund.

The new vibrant boards feature local information to help visitors explore and learn more about their surroundings. They include details on wildlife you might spot on the waterfront, local history and industrial heritage, a locator map and directions to nearby visitor attractions, public amenities and shopping outlets.

You will find the boards along the Greenway in Scunthorpe, Gunness, Keadby, Ealand and Godnow Bridge.

The bespoke and highly decorated wooden benches are at mid-way points along the route. Visitors will be able to use these as stop-off points to sit and enjoy the local wildlife and scenery.

The benches have been expertly carved to tell the story of the Greenway and its surrounding areas. They feature illustrations of local wildlife and points of interest in the landscape such as Keadby Bridge and the power station.

They can be found along the Scunthorpe to Gunness section and the Keadby to Ealand section of the canal.

To help plan your visit to the Greenway, a trail leaflet is available from Tourist Information Centres, visitor attractions and facilities in North Lincolnshire. A downloadable version will be available on the Partnership’s www.ioahc.net website. Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “The Isle of Axholme Greenway is a brilliant attraction that links the Isle of Axholme with Scunthorpe. It can be enjoyed by walkers, runners and cyclists, whether they do the whole route or link in from villages along the way.”

Coun John Briggs, ward member for Axholme North, said: “It is fantastic to see these information boards installed along the Greenway. It will encourage families to explore parts of the Isle that they may not have seen before, which is brilliant.”

Coun Julie Reed, ward member for Axholme North, said: “The Isle of Axholme Greenway is a brilliant tourist attraction that connects the area. Now people will be able to discover the Isle’s local wildlife, history and heritage. The new benches and boards are a fantastic addition to the route.”