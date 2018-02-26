VIP races package up for grabs at famous raceday

Saturday March 24 opens UK flat turf season with the 32Red Lincoln, showcasing World class racing in Yorkshire.

Sponsored by 32Red, the Lincoln Heritage Handicap is worth £100,000 and is seen as one of the most sort-after Handicap races in the flat racing calendar.

The day also features a packed card of quality flat racing throughout the afternoon, including the Listed Cammidge Trophy Stakes and the Listed Doncaster Mile Stakes, so it’s a day not to be missed!

First past the post in 2017 was Bravery in a crowd-pleasing finish, a 20-1 outsider ridden by Daniel Tupdhope, trained by David O’Meara and owned by Thoroughbred British Racing.

After a day filled with racing and socialising, hang around for live music and entertainment from The Fillers, the World’s greatest ‘The Killers’ tribute band giving you classics including Mr Brightside, Run for Cover and Runaways.

We’ve teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to give one lucky winner a VIP Package prize, two County Enclosure tickets, a meal for two people in The Old Weighing Room, glass of Champagne and watch the feature race in the parade ring.

Plus a pair of County Enclosure tickets for four runners-up. The 32Red Lincoln Raceday is one of the most popular on Town Moor.

The Spring Family Fun Raceday follows on Sunday March 25.

To book tickets visit Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304 200.

For your chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets, answer the following question and email barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type 32Red Lincoln Competition in the subject line.

QUESTION: Name the jockey who rode last year’s winner.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply

Closing date for entries is noon, Wednesday March 7, 2018.

* Five winners will be selected at random.

* No cash alternative and the prize is non-transferrable

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies visit Doncaster Racecourse

* Tickets valid for March 24 2018 only.