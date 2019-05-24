Vietnamese food pop up in town centre with Vegan options

‘Pho-nominal’ food will be serving street food pop-up with pho soup, spicy meatballs and vegan options.

Vicky Prior, 32, from Belle Vue is launching a new food company called Pho-nominal.

Stir fried broccoli with chilli, garlic and ginger (3.50)

Her first event will be held in the event will be held between 12 - 3pm at The Jam Horse on Scot Lane.

Vicky said: “There isn’t really anywhere to get Vietnamese food in Doncaster.

“I had to travel to Sheffield to get Pho.”

So Vicky decided to bring the cultures cuisine to our town.

Spicy Meatballs, (4).

“I’m obsessed with food, I used to live in London and loved street food and really wanted to bring some of that here.”

“I love cooking for food for people and seeing people enjoy it,” she continued.

Vicky will be selling three different dishes at the pop up.

Stir fried broccoli with chilli, garlic and ginger (£3.50), spicy meatballs (£4) and the star of the show the Pho which comes in two varieties.

The beef option (£8) has sirloin strips of steak atop a bowl of noodles and the vegan option (£7) includes stir fried boc choi and shitaki mushrooms.

“I thought it was important to include a vegan option on my menu as I know there is a large Vegan community in Doncaster,” she said.

She started this venture a few months ago under the mentorship of Rachel Whittaker, business woman and owner of The Jam Horse.

Vicky said: “It’s been such a huge learning curve, and she has been a wonderful mentor.”

This is the first of many events on the horizon for Vicky who is hoping to grow in size.