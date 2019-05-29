Vegan family show that lifestyle has many positives  

Doncaster family of vegans tell us about their experience and share a great vegan pizza recipe

Laura Haughey, 37, from Woodlands, started being a vegan two and a half years ago when she saw the ‘veganuary’ trend going viral on social media.

Vegan Pizza - follow recipe below to make.

She never turned back due to the many positive effects she felt from the lifestyle change, which included weight loss, a reduction in indigestion and an increase in happiness.

Laura said: “We’re not aliens we’re just normal people who don’t want to eat animals.

“We’re just a normal run of the mill family.”

Laura, her husband Trevor and their 14-month-old daughter Audrey are full time vegans.

She said: “It’s way more manageable than you might think, it’s also cheaper.

“I was spending £15 a week on meat before which I now save.”

Laura has also become less dependent on medication since she started the diet, and says that she no longer needs to take antihistamines or tablets for indigestion.

Audrey has been a vegan since she was born. Instead of eating jarred baby food she has been brought up on a diet of fresh finger foods. Her favourites include sweet potatoes and broccoli.

Laura went full vegan right from the start but many people adjust small aspects of their life one bit at a time.

She said: “It’s like any diet, if you want to do it you will.

“For us it started with changing the cleaning products in our house to cruelty free ones.”

Laura and her husband are also big animal rights activists and started protesting over the treatment of beagles.

“Anyone can start by just reading up about animal testing and changing products in their lives such as hairspray, deodorant and eye shadow,” Laura continued.

“If I could say anything I would say don’t let people like Piers Morgan change your perception of vegans.

A favourite recipe for Laura and her family is their home-made vegan pizza, the recipe for which is below.

Daddy's family pizza

One pack pizza base mix

Tomato puree

Any vegan cheese

Mushrooms

One tin jackfruit

Tomatoes

Red peppers

Make the base mix according to instructions on the packaging.

Divide into three portions: one daddy size, one mummy size and one baby size.

Splurge loads of tomato puree all over the bases followed by a little cheese.

Open and drain the can of jackfruit and break apart the pieces using a fork.

Spread the pieces over the pizza bases.

Then add sliced peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms according to personal taste.

Bake in a medium to hot oven for 10-15 minutes.

Serve to a hungry family with a big dollop of love and vegan mayonnaise.