Urging Doncaster borough’s children get fit, healthy and happy

A health initiative by Doncaster Council is aiming to help children get active and stay happy.

The new Healthy Learning Healthy Lives programme, launched on January 15, is all set to improve the fitness, health and happiness of local children in the borough.

It aims to assist teachers and teaching professionals in developing an integrated approach where the learning environment supports a child’s health and wellbeing.

Along with a website containing resources and information, the programme also includes a free accreditation scheme. By taking part in the scheme, education settings will be able to improve the health and wellbeing of children and their families. It will also be meeting a range of local and national priorities including working towards OFSTED requirements and the recommendations of the independent Commission on Education and Skills in Doncaster.

Director of Public Health at Doncaster Council, Dr Rupert Suckling, said: “Healthy Learning Healthy Lives has been developed with teaching professionals at the heart of the programme. We’re working in partnership with schools and by providing them with support and the accreditation scheme it will ultimately benefit their pupils.

“Working with local schools and early years settings is vitally important but I would also encourage parents, carers and guardians to take a look at the website and see how they can get involved in improving the health and wellbeing of their children.” To find out more, visit the website at www.healthylearningdoncaster.co.uk website.