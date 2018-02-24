Uma Sheds her locks for Lindsey Lodge Hospice

A hair raising £1,600 has been donated to Lindsey Lodge Hospice thanks to a big hearted Kirton woman who shed her luscious locks for a sponsored makeover.

Uma Vijay, whose hair was once so long it reached below her knees, has never had short hair. When she decided to take the plunge and have more than 20 inches lopped off her long locks she chose to raise funds through sponsorship for the hospice.

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Uma said she had always been a big supporter of Lindsey Lodge and it was a cause that was very close to her heart and supporting the hospice seemed appropriate.

She added: “I took the very personal decision to cut off my hair in memory of my late sister who and passed away with cancer and was more than a mother and a friend to me, as well as in support of many of my friends who have experienced the same illness.”