Yorkshire bags top spot for best active getaway in the UK

As we move into 2019, being active and healthy is top of the agenda for many people.

It can be a struggle to get motivated during winter, as gyms can be expensive as well as overcrowded and temperatures outside plummet, making outdoor exercise very unappealing.

Cycling in Yorkshire

Weaving healthy activities into a weekend away is a great way to stay active whilst having fun.

From canoeing in the Isle of Wight to hiking in the Lake District, last minute holiday marketplace, Snaptrip has compiled the best spots in the UK to get some fresh air and stay active this January.

Cycling in Yorkshire

Yorkshire is one of the best locations in the UK for cycling, offering an abundance of routes ranging in length and ability.

Skiing in Scotland

The unique paths take cyclists off the beaten track and attract thousands of people each year, and winter is no exception.

Cyclists will be blown away by the variety of routes on offer and the breathtaking backdrops and for those wanting to take it easy Yorkshire has an abundance of country pubs and cafes on offer as well as ample quaint villages to explore.

Skiing in Scotland

As snow conditions continue to improve year on year, Scotland is becoming an increasingly popular destination for those wanting to explore the slopes.

Walking in the Lake District

The rugged mountain ranges in Scotland make some of the best snow sports resorts in the UK with Nevis, Glencoe and Cairngorm proving to be the most popular.

When taking a ski trip in the UK, it’s important to keep an eye on the weather forecast and be prepared to take a last-minute trip when conditions look good.

Not only will staying in the UK cut down on cost, it also means less travel time, making it perfect for first timers looking for a mini break.

Walking in the Lake District

Rock climbing in Cornwall

The Lake District has plenty opportunities to get active this winter and is home to some of the most spectacular walks and hikes in the UK.

This National Park is surrounded by stunning landscapes making it the perfect place for a crisp country walk this winter.

The Old Man of Coniston, Scafell Pike, Buttermere and Helvellyn are just some of the most popular walks in the Lake District.

For those brave enough, some lakes offer the option for a wild swim, canoe or kayak, activities that are becoming increasingly popular.

Watersports in the Isle of Wight

Fast becoming one of the most popular locations in Britain for watersports, the Isle of Wight is a must for staycationers wanting to get active. Although watersports tend to be more popular during the summer months, many don’t let the frosty air stop them, with most activities being available all year round.

Watersports in the Isle of Wight

Popular activities range from kayaking and paddle boarding to aqua zorbing, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Rock climbing in Cornwall

Land’s End in Cornwall offers a unique and challenging climbing experience and attracts thousands of rock climbing enthusiasts each year.

With waves crashing against the coast, this destination really is at the extreme edge of Cornwall and arguably boasts the best views of the sunrise.

Despite being a popular climb, the rocks at Land’s End don’t get too congested because of its remote location, attracting fewer tourists in winter, making it the best time to visit.

There is also plenty indoor climbing venues in Cornwall, for those rainy days and long winter evenings.

To help you find an active break near these spots, Snaptrip has a beautiful range of cottages and apartments available to book here: www.snaptrip.com