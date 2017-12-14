Wild about Wild Boar Lakes break

We're just wild, not about Harry celebrated in '20s Broadway show tune, but rather Richard.

Sir Richard de Gilpin, to be exact, whose taming of a fabled ferocious wild pig is still celebrated eight centuries on by a leading Lake District location.

Steeped in heritage, the historic Windermere venue has become finer with age, not unlike The Wild Boar's extensive wine cellar.

Nestled in felicitous fold of expansive ancient valley, which also takes its name from the brave boar-slayer, accommodation provides exceptional standard of service within exquisite traditional interiors where the coaching inn's welcoming atmosphere is as warm as roaring log-burning grates that await.

Equally endearing is seasonal fine fare, best described as delicious country-style cooking, from Grill and Smokehouse open kitchen restaurant.

Sampling dance floor staple, from more recent '70s, the English Lakes establishment is most definitely in with the inn crowd, as proud The Great Inns of Britain​ membership attests.

Warm welcome awaits

​Among unique collection of just ​21 ​independent ​​iconic chic boutique ​sites, all sharing passion for traditional hospitality, excellent customer service and menus focused around fresh local produce, the venue offers added attractions aplenty.

​Not only family-friendly, this retreat - rural and rustic in equal measure - also rolls out red carpet for ​dog​s. ​Woodland trails ​​through private woodland ​await explorers​ and hikers alike while 'hole' point of some guests' stay is nearby Windermere Golf Club.

​Clay bird shooting and archery​ number among other activities available at a bucolic bolthole, bordering Bowness. ​Low Wood Bay’s Windermere boat hire​ meanwhile offers opportunity to take to the lake to savour local landscapes while free use of​ neighbouring​ Low Wood Bay​ Leisure Club proves healthy option for many visitors.

​Owners claim ​"W​hen it comes to hotels in Windermere, there are none that provide quite as refreshing a stay as The Wild Boar". And, so it proves, refreshing as Mad Pig Ale, Hogs 54, Smoked Porter, ​Mild and Blonde ​Boar​ brews that flow, ​like swollen Trout Beck waters, ​behind well-stocked bar from on-site micro-brewery.

Bedrooms by design

​With 34 bedrooms​, boasting en-suite ​and daily housekeeping, civilised check-in ​from​ 3pm, out at 11​am, free Wi-Fi and parking with round the clock reception, there's also super select rooms adding contemporary accents​ including four-poster beds​ and copper bathtubs​, promising stays more romantic even than Lakeland poets Wordsworth, Coleridge and Southey themselves.

It's not only effortless to access, it's easy to see why TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence 2017​ stands pride of place here among most recent industry accolades.

For final musical reference, this time from '80s, if you want to go wild in the country, or equally enjoy countrified calm and charm, The Wild Boar is without doubt recommended go-to.

Lakeside tranquility

Seasonal splendour

Fine food