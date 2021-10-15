Beagle dog

Where can I take my dog on holiday in Doncaster? Doncaster's pet friendly hotels

Need to get away, but don’t want to leave any of your fluffy friends behind? Don’t worry – these hotels in Doncaster will be able to accommodate them.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:27 pm

We’ve had a look at all the hotels that allow you to bring your pets along with you in Doncaster and compiled them into this comprehensive list.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Earl of Doncaster

Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 829 Google Reviews). "This hotel is beautiful. The art decor was stunning. Our room was nice, bed was comfy and it was spotlessly clean."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. rigsby's.jpg

Rigsby's Guest House, 84 Thorne Road, DN2 5BL. Rating: 4/5 (based on 43 Google Reviews). "We had a lovely stay. Beautiful room, great amenities, very cute kitchen and our doggy loved it too!"

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Regent Hotel

Regent Hotel, Regent Square, DN1 2DS. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 446 Google Reviews). "Absolutely fabulous food and brilliant staff."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Hilton Doncaster Racecourse

Hilton Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, DN2 6BB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 467 Google Reviews). "Beautiful inside with excellent views of the racecourse."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2