Where can I take my dog on holiday in Doncaster? Doncaster's pet friendly hotels

We’ve had a look at all the hotels that allow you to bring your pets along with you in Doncaster and compiled them into this comprehensive list.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Earl of Doncaster
Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 829 Google Reviews). "This hotel is beautiful. The art decor was stunning. Our room was nice, bed was comfy and it was spotlessly clean."
Rigsby's Guest House, 84 Thorne Road, DN2 5BL. Rating: 4/5 (based on 43 Google Reviews). "We had a lovely stay. Beautiful room, great amenities, very cute kitchen and our doggy loved it too!"
3. Regent Hotel
Regent Hotel, Regent Square, DN1 2DS. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 446 Google Reviews). "Absolutely fabulous food and brilliant staff."
4. Hilton Doncaster Racecourse
Hilton Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, DN2 6BB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 467 Google Reviews). "Beautiful inside with excellent views of the racecourse."
