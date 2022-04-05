Travel column with Katie Butler: Long check-in queues and flight cancellations at UK airports

Katie Butler writes: Unfortunately, Covid struck in our household, meaning I was unable to fly.

I’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid and this is one of the questions that is asked on the Spanish passenger locater form.

Absolutely devastated to not experience a little spring sunshine but rest assured I will be taking an adventure soon and will report back on my experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EASYJET: Flights cancelled due to Covid-related staff sickness. Photo: Getty Images

I am due to travel this month and have heard that airports are busy, should I aim to get there early?

Absolutely. we are hearing that airports (particularly Manchester) are experiencing very long queues at security.

As the increase in demand continues to heighten, you may find that queues will be longer than usual.

Many people have not travelled in a while and it may be worth preparing yourself for the security checks.

Liquids in hand baggage must be under 100ml and placed in a clear resealable bag.

Also, remember to remove large electrical items from your hand baggage and place directly in a plastic tray.

Most airports are actively recruiting and we hope that the problems will soon be rectified, especially in time for the summer season which looks like it will be a busy one.

A spokesperson at Manchester Airport said: “Our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges at present after the most damaging two years in its history.

“The removal of all travel restrictions after two years, coupled with the start of the summer travel season, has seen a rapid increase in passenger numbers.”

Plan ahead and ensure you give yourself plenty of extra time.

If you have car parking booked it might be worth changing the time of your arrival at the car park.

It has also been reported this week that many passengers are experiencing unexpected flight cancellations.

Many of these passengers were due to fly this week on Easyjet flights.

Easyjet acknowledged the problem, advising that their workforce is experiencing a higher than usual level of staff sickness.

What a difference a year makes, we definitely cannot complain about the first quarter of the year as we continue to see the demand for holidays remain strong.

For many, an overseas holiday this year is top of your agenda.

Finally we are starting to see a consistent stream of new bookings for the first time in over two years.

Summer 2022 accounted for over 80 per cent of our bookings last week, and there are still some great deals to be had, including free child places.

Also, most airlines have added extra capacity to the most popular holiday resorts.

It’s certainly going to be the year of the “late deal”.

Vaccination status is still playing a huge part in which countries you can travel to, particularly without the need to test.

We are hoping to hear some reviewed travel updates in the next few weeks.