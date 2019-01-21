Introducing a guide that tells you everything about what Doncaster has to offer

The new look visitor guide promoting what’s going on in Doncaster in 2019 has been launched by Visit Doncaster.

Featuring artwork of the town’s attractions and assets by local designer We Are Blok Heds, the eye-catching guide sets out everything you need to know when planning a visit to Doncaster or just enjoying spending quality time in your home town.

Available online at www.visitdoncaster.com, at Doncaster Tourist Information Centre and other community venues across the borough, it showcases what’s new for 2019 and the wide variety of sports, heritage and cultural attractions, shopping areas and outdoor activities people can experience and enjoy.

Speaking at the special launch event at Lakeside Village, Cllr Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “Our 2019 visitor guide is essential reading showcasing our wonderful attractions, exciting events and everything you need for planning a great day out or weekend stay.

“Whether it’s popping out for something to eat and drink, enjoying family time with the children, going to one of our popular events, exploring some of Doncaster’s hidden gems or just wanting to do a bit of shopping, this one-stop guide will show you what is available. We are looking forward to welcoming people from far and wide and there is always a big Yorkshire welcome in Doncaster.”

The fun We Are Blok Heds artwork will also be popping up in shop windows and other locations across Doncaster town centre.

The guide was designed by Keyhole Creative and printed by InPress. Both are based in Doncaster.