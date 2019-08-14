TRAVEL: The Cavendish - Fabulous four star hotel in London's West End perfect base for exploring capital's most iconic landmarks, theatres and shops

The Cavendish is located in Mayfair

One of the first things I look for when booking a hotel is location, location, location.

That and high standard facilities and value for money.

For a recent weekend in London my wife and I stayed at the four star The Cavendish in the exclusive Mayfair district.

A deluxe room

The Location

Located on upmarket Jermyn Street The Cavendish is fantastically located for exploring many of the capital’s best sights and attractions.

Within a few minutes easy walk from the hotel you have the theatre district, the shopping Mecca of Regent Street, Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace and some of London’s magnificent parks.

The area around the hotel also boasts a plethora of bars, cafes and restaurants.

The Petrichor Restaurant

The Facilities

First impressions of the hotel were good - the large foyer area is contemporary, stylish and airy and the reception staff friendly and warm.

The hotel offers a variety of rooms from ‘classic double’ up through to ‘superior’, ‘executive’, ‘junior suite’ and ‘penthouse’.

Some of the rooms offer views of the city’s skyline (including Westminster and the London Eye).

Fine dining at The Petrichor

Our room was a ‘classic double’ and could fairly be described as bijou.

The room by no means felt claustrophobic and in keeping with the public areas of the hotel it was elegant, spotlessly clean and had all the amenities you would expect, including air con, coffee machine and a large flat screen TV with 200 channels.

The bed offered a high level of comfort and the room was well insulated from the outside noise - you would never guess you were in the heart of one of the most bustling areas of London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food

Afternoon tea at The Cavendish

Breakfast was included in our stay and this was a high quality hot and cold buffet set up complete with freshly made bread and pastries, charcuterie and fresh fruit.

For our second night of our stay we had a reservation at The Cavendish’s Petrichor Restaurant.

Having been out and about all day exploring the capital on foot, not having to leave the hotel to enjoy an evening meal was a real bonus.

The restaurant offers a European style fine dining menu in a tastefully decorated setting.

The food was of fine quality and exquisitely presented.

A lot of thought had clearly gone into the menu and the food had obviously been prepared by very telented chefs.

A juniour suite

The plates of food we enjoyed at The Petrichor boasted wonderful combinations of flavours, colours and textures.

Highlights included my perfectly pink and plump duck breast and my wife’s colourful roasted butternut squash dish.

The Verdict

Whether you are visiting London for leisure or business, The Cavendish offers a great location, top facilties and good value for money.

Rates

Rooms rates for weekends start at £215 per night and for week days from £298 per night.