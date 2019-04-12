Traditional family home for sale in Wheatley Hills

An attractive, traditional, style semi detached home in the sought after location of Wheatley Hills.

Number 48 Chestnut Avenue is well presented accommodation briefly comprising of, entrance hall, bay windowed lounge, dining room and recently fitted kitchen.

The kitchen of Chestnut Avenue, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster

In addition there is a ground floor toilet. The property also has three bedrooms, two with built in wardrobes and a bathroom/toilet.

The property has the added benefits of gas central heating, double glazing, off street parking, garage and enclosed gardens to front and back.

The lounge has a fireplace with marble effect back and hearth and living flame electric fire,the kitchen features a range of modern recently fitted units with matching wall and base units,the bathroom has a three piece recently fitted modern white suite comprising of shaped panelled bath with mixer taps and shower attachment, pedestal hand wash basin and low level toilet.

Outside the property enjoys mature gardens to both front and back.

The garden of Chestnut Avenue, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster