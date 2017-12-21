Traditional carol from Doncaster Children’s Services Trust to push foster message

Songbirds from Doncaster Children’s Services Trust Fostering team have stepped out of their comfort zone to make a tuneful plea for at least 30 more foster carers in 2018.

Trust Fostering and adoption teams and Mockingbird hub carer, are spreading the word about the Trust Fostering services’ need for at least 30 new foster carers with their version of the festive classic, 12 days of Christmas.

Singing a personalised version of the Christmas carol in a film which has been shared by Trust Fostering on Facebook, the teams hope to raise awareness of the joys fostering can bring and encourage members of the public to sign up to become foster parents following the festive period.

Janice Jinks, one of Trust Fostering’s Mockingbird hub foster carers, who features in the film said: “Becoming a foster carer is a serious decision; it takes dedication, enthusiasm and has its challenges. You also need a very good sense of humour so we wanted to raise awareness of the need for new foster carers in a light-hearted, funny and festive way.”

The carol, which has today been published on the Trust Fostering Facebook page, features lines highlighting the Trust’s experienced social workers, the innovative Mockingbird programme and the big fostering family at the heart of Trust Fostering.

Sue May, Head of Service for Looked After Children at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust said: “We need around 30 new foster carers to look after children and young people who cannot live with their birth families. We know the festive season is hectic so we hope our video will stick in people’s minds and prompt those out there who have been thinking about fostering to get in touch with us in the New Year.” Visit www.facebook.com/TrustFostering to see the film.