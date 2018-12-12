Topping a tonne of food for Doncaster’s foodbanks

Hardworking professionals at St Leger Homes in Doncaster have shown their soft side by raising more than one tonne of food for the borough’s eight foodbanks.

St Leger Homes staff raised £960 through a raffle, tombola and other activities – which added to food donations collected during the week, meaning a massive grand total of 1062kgs of food going to Doncaster foodbanks.

For many years St Leger Homes have had foodbank donation boxes in its offices and buildings, so staff members can donate items of food wherever they work. This has proved very popular and since 2015 these donation appeals have raised 2.5 tonnes of food – enough for 6,000 meals for local families. This achievement this week though is part of a special staff-led Christmas campaign which has eclipsed previous targets.

In recent months St Leger Homes staff have also been speaking to local supermarkets Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons – who have all generously agreed to join the foodbank appeal by donating food and even putting foodbank donation trolleys in their stores.

Paul Tanney, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “Thank you to all our amazing staff who over the last week have been raising funds and food for foodbanks across the Doncaster borough. Their hard work means many families living locally will now have access to good nutritional food over Christmas, thanks to their commitment and determination.

“For many people in our community, foodbanks regretfully play an important role by helping residents put good quality food on the table when times get tough. We know what a big difference foodbanks make locally and we are committed to supporting their work helping vulnerable people wherever we can.

“We have been holding drop-in sessions at foodbanks all across the borough, offering help and advice to people on a range of topics including household budgeting, how to claim benefits and assisting with housing issues. If people would like to speak to our Tenancy Sustainability Team to learn about this work, or access support themselves, they can contact the team on 01302 862050 or via email at HOTS@doncaster.gov.uk.”