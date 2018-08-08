Top lensman is named Star of the Month by Doncaster hospital trust

The focus has been firmly on clinical photographer Nick Exley as he has been named Star of the Month by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

Nick, who has worked at the Trust for 30 years, was honoured for helping a local family create special memories.

He was nominated for the award after giving some of his free time to attend and photograph a wedding on one of the hospital’s wards.

Nick received a call at short notice informing him that a wedding was taking place on the Respiratory Unit for a young couple. Although not working that day, Nick came into DRI and spent the day capturing some beautiful images of the bride and groom and their family. Nick spent time editing the photos to send to the family and picked one out for printing.

Speaking about the newlyweds, Nick said: “They were a lovely family, and I’m really glad that I was able to help make their day special. There were many other staff helping that day as well. To set up such a fantastic experience in such a short time was incredible, but I’m pretty sure that we only did what the majority of our staff would do. I think it’s definitely part of the DBTH culture, to care for and help others in times of need.”

Nick was presented with his certificate and £25 shopping voucher by Suzy Brain England OBE, chairman of the Board.

Adam Tingle, acting head of Communications and Engagement, who nominated Nick for the award, was full of praise for the dedicated staff member and gave him a huge thank you: “Nick’s kind gesture and willingness to offer his time has meant that a family going through hard times now have some amazing photographs and memories that they can cherish for years to come. Nick always shows complete dedication to his role. He treats patients who come to see him for appointments with the utmost respect and dignity, and puts them at ease when they require sensitive photographs. He is a shining representative for DBTH and we are very lucky to have him!”