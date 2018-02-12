Tickets on sale for rural touring scheme show

As part of the LiveLincs’ spring season, Point of Echoes, a performance of dance and theatre is heading to Barton.

The show by bgroup and China Plate, is a specially commissioned Rural Touring Dance Initiative and will appear at one venue in North Lincolnshire – Barton Assembly Rooms.

The performance is set in a lighthouse, known as Echo Point, situated off the coast of England back in 1978.

It tells the story of two keepers, Eric Valentine and Bernard Humphries. Isolated from the mainland, the pair strive to form a good working relationship, but find themselves dealing with a series of uncanny events.

The performance takes place on Sunday March 11, 7.30pm at Barton Assembly Rooms, Queen Street, Barton-upon-Humber.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community venues.

LiveLincs is a rural touring scheme that uses venues in North Lincolnshire for live professional entertainment.

LiveLincs is funded by North Lincolnshire Council and the National Lottery through Ace.

To book your tickets call 01652 637568 or email info@champltd.org.

Prices for most LiveLincs events vary from £6 upwards, with some concessions available.

More details can be found on blaize.uk.net