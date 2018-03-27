Tickets on sale for music festival

Tickets have gone on sale for a popular Doncaster music festival that raises cash for good causes in the town.

The Conisbrough Music Festival is back and bigger than ever for 2018 with more than 50 bands and DJ’s set to perform across six stages.

Chief organiser, Steve Pugh said: “After the success of last year’s event we are continuing our commitment to support local talent by adding more stages and opportunities for local musicians and DJ’s to play.

“We’re packing a lot of music into one day which should give our audience an experience similar to that of a much bigger weekend festival.”

Nominated by the Yorkshire Gig Guide and voted the third best grassroots festival in Yorkshire 2017, this year’s event will be headlined by Sheffield band, Jungle Lion. Jungle Lion said: “We can’t wait to get on stage and entertain the crowds at the festival, we were blown away at last year’s festival and we’re excited to be asked to close this year, it is certainly one of the best events we’ve been involved with in the area. We can promise an energetic set with some classic SKA music.”

There’s a wide variety of activity awaiting Conisbrough Music Festival revellers.

Jungle Lion and Martin Ferguson Band lead the line-up of bands.

The Subset Dance Tent includes Dyplex and Cockney Nut Job & the Kurnel MC and for Soul fans Steve Mank and Dean Roach will be gracing the Soul Stage.

There’s also lots to keep children entertained in the Kids Zone including Rotherham African Drummers and Mr Dan.

Conisbrough Music Festival is an annual music festival, in its fourth year, run by a volunteer constituted community group who donate profits from the festival to local good causes.

So far, over £8,000 has been donated to local schools, community groups and good causes.

The event is designed to add to the vibrancy and engagement of the local community.

As well as four live music stages there’s also a Kids Zone, Soul Stage and Dance Tent.

Last year’s festival attracted 5,000 people. It will be held again at The Welfare Field, Gardens Lane, Conisbrough on 7 July 2018, starting at 11.30 am.

n Tickets are available at website www.conisbroughmf.com - standard adults £12.50, family ticket 1 (one adult and three children) £17.50, family ticket 2 (two adults and three children) £30.00