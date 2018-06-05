Tickets on sale for Isle community drama production

Tickets are on sale for the performance of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies - Twelfth Night - performed by an Isle community drama group.

Crowle Entertainers are currently rehearsing ahead of their performances of the Shakespeare classic - with a modern twist - that will take place on Saturday June 23 at 7.30pm and Sunday June 24 at 2.30pm.

The cast of Twelfth Night

Gill Vickers Director of Crowle Entertainers said: “For lovers of Shakespeare and also for all those who think Shakespeare is not for them – come along and give this a try.

“We are a community drama group and some of us are probably more frightened of Shakespeare than you are. The production is set in what was possibly the craziest of all decades - the swinging 1960s - when the times were very definitely a-changing. Lively and energetic with references to the huge impact of the Beatles, the birth of youth culture and “flower power”, the production features lots of music and dance from that era.”

Identical twins Viola and Sebastian set out on a cruise but are shipwrecked and cast up on shore on the sun-soaked coast of Illyria. Each believing the other to be drowned, they set out on their own adventures and seem to find adoring fans wherever they go.

Viola, whilst disguised as a man, falls in love with the Count Orsino - played by a rich businessman in the music industry in this production - whilst Sebastian is pursued by Antonia – Orsino’s rival in business.

Orsino meanwhile is in love with Olivia – who is already being courted by Andrew Aguecheek and has another secret admirer in Malvolio. She, however, falls in love with the disguised Viola. Find out how this complicated love story is resolved.

n The performances take place at the Crowle Community Hall, tickets are priced at £5, £4 concessions and on sale from the Crowle Regen Shop, Crowle Tesco and Fancyland Epworth or by calling 01724 711212 or 07419 319796 or on the door.