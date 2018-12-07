Thorne development is award winner

The team behind a new housing development in the heart of Thorne, Doncaster, is celebrating after it won a national award ahead of its official opening in 2019.

Casson Court was recognised at the Inside Housing Development Awards in the Best Partnership category.

Casson Court development bathroom

It won due to the partnership working between Housing and Care 21, Doncaster Council and Historic England to develop a site holding a 16th century medieval motte-and-bailey castle. Casson Court was constructed by energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE and is Housing and Care 21’s fourth in the area.

Director of development at Housing and Care 21, Siobhan Moore, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win the award as a result of our hard work on Casson Court.”

She added: “We’ve already received great feedback from local people viewing the show home - so to have it recognised nationally too is just the icing on the cake.” The Inside Housing Development Awards is a national industry ceremony, celebrating the UK’s best landlords, developers and architects.

Outside the Casson Court development in Thorne