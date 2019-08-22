This Doncaster restaurant has been nominated for the Deliveroo Awards- and here's how you can bag £500 of credit by voting for it
A Doncaster eatery is in the running for a national award - and needs locals support to win.
Jamaican specialist Devon's Kitchen, in Bentley, has been nominated in the best cheap eats category of the Deliveroo Awards.
The awards will take place on October 17, and voting opens today with a massive 19 categories for the public to pick through
The longlist of nominations will be available to vote for until the second week of September, before the shortlist for each category is published on the website for a final public vote, with the winners announced at the ceremony on October 17 in London.
Waitress star and former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Ashley Roberts will be hosting the evening. She said: "After making my West End debut in Waitress, where I sang about food every night, I developed a full-blown obsession with the UK's food scene. I couldn't be more excited to celebrate some of Britain's best culinary talent at Deliveroo's Restaurant Awards."
Setting itself apart from traditional industry accolades, award nominees have been selected through a combination of Deliveroo data and industry expertise. From honouring household names that are every-day favourites to celebrating the most Instagrammable dishes from around the country, the awards night will give a huge range of British talent a chance to shine.
This is your chance to show support and get behind Devon's Kitchen. Winning restaurants will receive business support and feature in a marketing campaign.
To vote, and be in with a chance to win the £500 voucher, visit Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website uk.deliveroorestaurantawards.com.