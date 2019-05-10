This detached family home is available to buy in Doncaster with no onward chain

This is a detached house in a popular location offering accommodation set over two floors

The ground floor briefly comprises of an entrance hall, a large lounge/diner with patio doors to rear garden and kitchen with integral appliances. The lounge/diner has a front facing double glazed window, modern fire surround with back and hearth and living flame gas fire. There’s also coving to ceiling,

57 Highbury Avenue, Bessacarr, Doncaster, DN4 6AJ

To the first floor, are three bedrooms and bathroom/WC.

The property has the added benefits of gas central heating, with new boiler fitted in January. There is also double glazing, gardens to front and rear, and a side driveway car port and garage. This house is available with no onward chain.

Bessacarr is a popular suburb of Doncaster with a good range local amenities such as shops, schools, supermarkets public houses and excellent transport links.

The property is less than one mile to the Dome Leisure complex, Lakeside retail park, Doncaster Racecourse and access to M18.

The property address is 57 Highbury Avenue, Bessacarr, DN4 6AJ. The asking price is £170,000. Contact Merryweathers on 01302 309209 to arrange a viewing.