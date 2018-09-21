 This deceptively spacious family home is available to buy now  

This well presented deceptively spacious and modern detached family home is in the village of Belton.

The home includes a reception hall, dining lounge, living kitchen, shower room and study, master bedroom with en-suite facilities, a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A property for sale on Sandtoft Road, Belton.

Outside, there is a lawned garden to the rear of the property with open views.

The home is ideally located for the M180 motorway network for commuting to Doncaster, Sheffield, Leeds and Scunthorpe and the new Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield airport.

It also easily accessible to the charming market town of Epworth which offers a wide range of amenities.

The detached house also offers Upvc double glazing, gas fired central heating and a double garage.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the size and quality of this property.

The home originally had an asking price in the region of £349,950, but the price has now been reduced to offers in the region of £329,950.

The property is located at The Friary, 9B Sandtoft Road, DN9 1PH.

To make an appointment to view, call Keith Clough on 01427 873236​​​​​​.