This attractive three bed bungalow would be perfect for a family to live in

This is a beautifully appointed, spacious three bedroom detached bungalow offering family sized accommodation.

The home is situated within a popular established residential location of Dunscroft.

A property for sale at 10 Cherry Tree Grove, Dunscroft, Doncaster.

It has an attractive lounge with contemporary fire and a dining kitchen with recently fitted luxury kitchen units with integrated appliances.

There are also three bedrooms and a bathroom with an attractive contemporary white suite.

Two of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes with hanging space, a radiator and cornice ceiling mouldings.

Gas central heating and double glazed windows are installed. The property occupies established gardens to the front and rear, with a driveway leading to the detached brick built garage.

A property for sale at 10 Cherry Tree Grove, Dunscroft, Doncaster.

The front garden is open plan and lawned, with an adjacent paved driveway leading to the rear

brick garage. The garden to the rear is also predominantly laid to lawn.

An internal inspection is essential.