This attractive seven bedroom home is for sale in Doncaster

This impressive seven bedroomed home is in a prominent position and ideal for a family.

The house includes three reception rooms, breakfast kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room and gas central heating.

A home for sale on Town Moor Avenue, Doncaster.

There is an entrance porch, an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a lounge, a sitting room, a kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, en-suite shower room, six further bedrooms, main bathroom and cellar.

Outside, there is attractive established gardens and ample off-road parking.

The property occupies good sized gardens to the front and rear, both which are predominantly laid to lawn with well stocked flowerbeds and borders.

The front garden stands behind a brick boundary wall and the rear garden is enclosed with gated access.

The property occupies a prominent position within this sought after tree lined avenue and provides very convenient access for both the town centre and Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the high quality of this property.

The property, at 11 Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, DN2 6BL, has an asking price of £310,000.

To arrange a viewing, please call Johnsons on 01302 322121