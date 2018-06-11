Theatre in and around Doncaster: cast, Doncaster Little Theatre, Civic Theatre, barnsley, Theatre Royal, Wakefield

At Cast Theatre in Doncaster, June 13 to June 16.

The riotous production of Whisky Galore. A fearless, all-female adaptation of a comedy classic. As Britain marks 100 years since women first gained the right to vote, a brand new, all-female adaptation of Compton Mackenzie’s Whisky Galore tours to Cast in Doncaster from Wednesday June 16 to Saturday June 19.

Partly inspired by the true story of the Osiris Players, a troupe of female actors who toured the British Isles from 1927 – 1963, this new production is a tribute to the feisty, fearless all-female touring companies of the post war years.

Under the dogmatic direction of the redoubtable Flora Bellerby, witness the Pallas Players – Win, Doris, Flora, Bea, Aileen, Connie and Juliet – as they play all the hilarious and diverse characters from Compton Mackenzie’s comedy classic.

The islanders of Great and Little Todday are dismayed to find their whisky supply dwindling, as the government diverts the precious stuff to the Americans in an attempt to bribe them into supporting the British war effort. When a 50,000 whisky bottle cargo shipwrecks close by welcome relief seems to be at hand. Conflict is guaranteed, however, once stuffy Paul Waggett of the Home Guard takes it upon himself to try and prevent the thirsty islanders from taking advantage of their good fortune.

Meanwhile, as in the finest of Shakespearian comedies, two weddings are planned; one hinges on timid George Campbell finding the (Dutch) courage to stand up to his disapproving mother; the other involves a leading English Officer’s love for the daughter of a leading whisky filcher.

Compton Mackenzie’s Whisky Galore was published in 1947, inspired by the sinking of the SS Politician off Eriskay in 1941. Tickets £19 (£16 under 26) and are available at www.castindoncaster.com or on 01302 303 959.

