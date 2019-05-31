The vegan cafe in Doncaster where you can get 'a bit of something naughty'

Tucked away in the back corner of Doncaster market is a brightly coloured cafe brimming with joy.

Decorated with neon flowers and hidden dinosaurs, the cafe is certainly a welcome spot of warmth in the rather chilly town centre market.

Zoey Horsfield

Owner Zoey Horsfield, 27, has a passion for vegan food but she believes that food should be comforting and not following diet culture.

She even has a tattoo which says ‘riots not diets’ on her arm.

She said: “We are a 100 per cent plant-based kitchen. The menu has those old familiars that we all sort of know.

“A bit of comfort food, a bit of something naughty. I’d like to think there is something for everyone.”

Vegan donughts

The menu includes Cauliflower Buffalo Wings (£4.95), Dirty Fries (£4.95) and an All Day Breakfast (£5).

For dessert there is an array of home made cakes (£3 per wedge) and Cookie Dough Pots (£3.95).

Zoey decided to set up a vegan cafe after she changed her own personal diet and was also inspired by her mother to follow her dream to set up her own business.

“It’s a moral issue. I think if you want to still be living on this planet or care about your environment and your children’s futures then it’s something to be considering,” she said.

Zoey's tattoo.

“You can start with really little things. You can try plant based milk which is a lot better for your body and for the environment.

“A lot of people that try it here say that they will try it at home because they genuinely like the taste more.”

Zoey had this to say to people who may want to look further into the lifestyle: “Get yourself out there and look on the internet, start looking at documentaries.

“It’s not up for someone else to educate you. You have to be the one to do the research.”

Vegan food at cafe.

As well as Guilt Furrie Vegan, Zoey also runs a vegan catering business. If you’re interested in her services you can find her on Instagram @guiltfurrievegan or call 07710584119.