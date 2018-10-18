The Osmonds announce Christmas show in Doncaster

Legendary music group The Osmonds have announced a seasonal spectacular – with a Christmas show in Doncaster.

Brothers Merrill and Jay will bring their Rockin’ Christmas musical spectacular to The Dome on December 12.

Just as the name Osmond is synonymous with music, they are also known for their TV Christmas specials since the early 70s.

Performing songs from a career spanning over six decades, join Merrill and Jay Osmond for a show that will get you out of your seats – and one that you can bring the whole family to.

The Osmond Brothers – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay - recorded their first album in 1963, and since that time with the addition of Donny, Marie, and Jimmy, collectively and individually, the family has had approximately 200 albums released.

The act have had a phenomenally successful recording career, having sold over 100 million albums worldwide and 59 gold and platinum award records to their credit.

Their 1974 hit, Love Me For A Reason – written by 70’s hitmaker, Johnny Bristol - went global again over 20 years later, when covered to huge success by Boyzone.

From the start, The Osmonds knew that variety was their key to a successful recording career and they have covered just about every music genre imaginable, including Barbershop, Pop, Rock, Disco, Country, Gospel, Broadway, Swing and Jazz.

In addition, they have recorded in eight different languages – Swedish, Japanese, Samoan, German, Spanish, French, Latin, and of course, English.

Jay fronted the band with the global hit Crazy Horses, a song ahead of its time written by the band about pollution.

The Osmonds have also proven to be very talented and successful song writers, and have penned the majority of their biggest hits – including Down By The Lazy River, Let Me In, Goin’ Home, The Proud One and I’m Still Gonna Need You.

Tickets are £25, £37.50 or £75 for a premium VIP meet and greet.

They are available now from The Dome box office on (01302) 370777 or at www.solidentertainments.com