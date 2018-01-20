The Macular Society in Doncaster needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help out at a leading sight loss charity in Doncaster.

Support group, The Macular Society, is appealing for anyone living locally who would be willing to give up some of their time to help organise the group’s monthly meetings, with help from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

The group is looking for people to assist with general tasks such as booking guest speakers each month and sending out mailings.

The Doncaster Macular Support Group meets on the third Monday of every month, from 10.30am-12.30pm, at Priory Place Methodist Church, Printing Office Street. It is one of more than 350 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. Macular Society regional manager, Julie Swan, said: “The Doncaster Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people with sight loss. The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important. If you have some free time and would be willing to help out, we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

For more information about the Doncaster Macular Support Group, you can either email julie.swan@macularsociety.org or you can contact Julie Swan by telephone on 07904 315605.