Telling tales of heroes and casualties of WWI conflict

A grand commemorative First World War exhibition will reveal life in Conisbrough and Denaby and the way things used to be locally during the 1914 to 18 war to end all wars.

The exhibition of WWI memorabilia will be held at the Elm Green Lane Centre, Conisbrough, on October 24 to 27th, 10am to 5pm.

As the commemoration of the Great War draws to a close, with Armistice day heralding the end of hostilities, November 11, the Conisbrough and Denaby Local History group have arranged a comprehensive display of pictures and stories. They will cover those of t he local heroes who fought, died, were injured and won accolades in the historic conflict.

Chairman of the group, Jim Beachill, said: “We are attempting through the display to retell many of their stories. Two years after 91 local men and boys had lost their lives in the Cadeby mining disaster, the flower of our youth were called upon to fight to defend their country and they responded from our area in their thousands.”

One in seven of the men who went, never returned and are scattered throughout graveyards in foreign fields. An equal number who survived, returned injured, a good number of whose injuries were life changing. There were also many heroes and stories told of the men who fought. ”

The display will, through pictures, extracts from newspapers and visual aids tell over 500 of these stories as a final commemoration to the centenary of the war.

More details can be found in the Group’s website at www.conisbroughanddenabyhistory.org.uk website.