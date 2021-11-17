High Six – the world’s most compact keychain charging cable for power on the go, launched by Vonmählen

Six in one charging cable for the key chain with an integrated bottle opener

German based lifestyle tech accessory designer Vonmählen, known for its wildly successful crowdfunding campaign, High Five, the five in one charging cable for the key ring, has announced its successor … the High Six.

The most compact six in one charging cable for the key chain with an integrated bottle opener, the High Six is available in black, silver and rose gold on Kickstarter until 25 November, with shipping in January 2022.

High Six is the second generation of High Five, solving problems found in High Five after long-term use, including losing the USB-A adapter cap and modernising to a USB-C to USB-C cable from a micro-USB to USB-C, and is equipped with power delivery up to 60 watts and data transfer.

High Six consists of a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-A adapter, and two in one micro USB/ lightning adapter, which all fit comfortably into its sleek metal casing with an integrated bottle opener so users can always ensure they are charged and never thirsty.

Additionally, the cable on the High Six has two strong magnets that tightly holds it together whilst functioning as a place to put the adapters when using the other connectors.

The High Six is also more compact and lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 16.5 grams with dimensions of 12mm x 16.5mm x 61mm. The charging cable is packed with the current technical standards and functionality, all the while becoming an elegant multi-purpose key chain accessory.

Vonmählen CEO, Julian Thormählen, said: “We really appreciate the valuable feedback we received from our backers after the first campaign. We were able to apply the feedback when designing High Six, which has resulted in an even stronger, more user-friendly product. Our aspiration has always been to create functional products with innovative features and aesthetic design, resulting in the best user experience.”

The High Six is available in black, silver and rose gold on Kickstarter until 25 November with early bird pricing starting at £17.

Key facts at a glance:

- Data and charging cable with fast charging capabilities (up to 60 watts) for your keychain.

- USB-C to USB-C connector

- Includes additional connectors for USB-A, micro-USB and Lightning

- Stainless steel case doubles as a bottle opener

- Data transfer rate of 480 Mbit/s

- Compact size of 12mm x 16.5mm x 61mm

- Weight: 16.5 grams

- Available in three different colours: Black, rose gold and silver